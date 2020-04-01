Law and Order: SVU has been a television juggernaut for almost two decades now. And no one will deny that Christopher Meloni's character Elliot Stabler had a little something to do with it.

So fans can now rejoice because reportedly Detective Elliot Stabler is back in action! Christopher Meloni is reportedly set to reprise his Law and Order: SVU role in a new Dick Wolf series.

SVU has been renewed for three more seasons

Meloni himself confirmed the news on Facebook by writing, "He's back..." The 13-episode drama is said to revolve around Stabler leading an NYPD organized crime unit. And since the Dick Wolf universe does not shy away from crossovers, there is plenty of potential for a Stabler and Benson reunion.

Meloni starred alongside Mariska Hargitay for the first twelve seasons of the show. After leaving SVU, Meloni has pursued roles in various projects like HBO's True Blood, DC Comics film Man of Steel, Fox's Surviving Jack, Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Syfy's Happy!, and more.

Meanwhile, SVU has reportedly been renewed for three more seasons. It is currently in its twenty-first season. The Elliot Stabler show is apparently still early in development. Deadline, which was the first to report the news, states Chicago P.D.'s Matt Olmstead is being eyed to write and showrun.