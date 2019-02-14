Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage has been a favorite divorce topic for quite some time now. New reports has emerged that the Oscar host is fed up of their constant arguments and has been planning to leave the actress.

According to Radar Online, Portia recently learnt that the Finding Nemo star bought a $27.5 million home in rural California. The alleged source said: "People involved in making the deal were gagged by nondisclosure agreements, which may have been to stop them spilling the details to Portia. It doesn't take a genius to figure out this is Ellen's bachelorette pad for rebuilding her life after Portia."

"Portia is at her wit's end. As much as they try to deny any problems, it's pretty clear they're leading separate lives," the insider added.

Adding on, the celebrity gossip website stated that the couple had a huge fight when Portia rejected DeGeneres' wish to adopt a child to save their marriage.

However, these claims seem to be just another rumour about their relationship.

DeGeneres married the Australian-American actress on 16 August 2008. There have been several reports since then that the couple's marriage was on the rocks. However, the Scandal star keeps sharing pictures of her and DeGeneres on Instagram, showing glimpses of their happy and content life.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres had previously opened up about her decision of not to have children. The 61-year-old comedian revealed she and Rossi do not regret about not expanding their family.

During an interview with Sunday Style, DeGeneres said: "We talked about it for a minute, about four years into the relationship, but we just decided we like our conversations not being interrupted and our furniture without sticky grape juice on it."

She added: "Also, I think in this profession it can be really tough for children. It's hard for them to have to share their parents with the world. I even see it with my nieces. When we're out in public and people want to talk to me they're like, 'Why does everybody want your time? Why aren't you just with me?'"