Ellen DeGeneres ia putting on quite the display of emotion in light of the George Floyd protests. Reportedly, Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about the race riots happening across America in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The 62-year-old posted a video, that appeared to be filmed from her backyard in Los Angeles, where she got visibly distressed and she seemed to be on the verge of tears as she admitted that she didn't 'know what to say.'

Ellen was recently criticised for her handling of her employees during the coronavirus pandemic. And also for complaining about the quarantine while being stuck in a multi-million dollar mansion. Ellen was called out by CNN's Don Lemon, who urged her and other A-List stars to take more action, saying some celebrities were more concerned with how it would hurt 'their brand' to take a stance.

In the video, Ellen said that she has been posting her thoughts and stance on the situation but she hadn't spoken directly because she didn't know what to say. She added that she was sad and angry she revealed that she knew she was not going to say the right thing. She went on to say that she knew that there were going to be people who would be in disagreement with what she had to say.

'But, I have a platform and I have a voice, and I have always stood for equality, I have always wanted to be a voice for people who felt like they didn't have a voice.' She said.

Seh also said that because she knows what that feels like, and maybe one doesn't agree with how it's coming out, but they have to understand it, and then we can heal it.

'I just... I'm just..., so sorry, that it's come to this. I really don't know what to say other than, this has gone on way, way, way too long. People have gotten away with murder, and that's what's happening.'

The talk-show host also provided a link urging fans to make a donation and 'get informed.'

Meanwhile on CNN on Sunday, Lemon had said that a lot of people he asks to come on the show, to talk about this, [such as] wealthy celebrities, wealthy political people, [say], "I can't do it. I'm mad. I don't want people to see me mad. It might hurt my business. I'm so upset that I had to go to my country house." Don Lemon sure made Ellen respond, rather emotionally at that. You can check out the post here: