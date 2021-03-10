Barry Levinson's film about the making of the historic crime drama The Godfather has now added actor Elle Fanning to the cast. In a film that has been titled "Francis and The Godfather", the movie will also feature Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elisabeth Moss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Isaac and Gyllenhaal will essay the role of director Francis Ford Coppola and former Paramount studio head Robert Evans, respectively. Elizabeth Moss is expected to play Coppola's wife Eleanor Coppola.

Actress Elle Fanning has been cast for the role of actor Ali MacGraw in the film.

The film will chronicle the battle between Coppola, and Evans. According to reports, the two had taken a gamble on casting Marlon Brando, who had not delivered a single hit film in years, and Al Pacino who had not gained quite the fame. This was the time when MacGraw had been married to Robert Evans.

The yet to be shot script, Francois and The Godfather is based on a Black List script by Andrew Farotte that had been redeveloped with Levinson. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather (1972) was based on author Mario Puzo's bestselling novel of the same name.

Storyline

The first film, starring screen icon Marlon Brando in the titular role, later into a film series with two sequels, which were released in 1974 and 1990.

The Godfather tells the story of the Corleone family under the head of the family, Vito Corleone (Brando). The series also narrates the transformation of his Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), who from a doe-eyed, soft-hearted, young member of the family, eventually turns into a ruthless mafia.

The Godfather had been the only film till 2020, where two actors, Robert Di Niro, Marlon Brando, were awarded the Best Actor Oscar award for playing the same character of Vito Corleone. In 2020, when Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award for playing the character of Joker in Todd Philips directorial. Before him, late actor Heath Ledger had also received the Oscar in posthumous edition for playing the role of joker in The Dark Knight.