Elizabeth Hurley does love showing off her figure, even if she claims to not like it. The actress took to Instagram and posted a video of herself. In the clip, Hurley can be seen showing off her enviable physique in a gorgeous bikini while working out with some weights.

She does look gorgeous. Elizabeth Hurley isn't letting the quarantine get in he way of her work out it seems. No wonder she looks so good even at her age. The actress, who is in her fifties, looks ageless, the video is further proof of that.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, Elizabeth Hurley said that she is like most people who are fine lying down but have to cover up when they stand up. She also said that she likes to cover up a lot. We have to say, her Instagram may seem contrary to that.

She added that she certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. She said that she was much too old for that. But, privately, of course.It is known that Elizabeth Hurley is one one of the most recognisable supermodels in the world. Who also found success as an actress.

However, after all the professional success, Elizabeth Hurley is now looking to find love on her own terms. "It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail.

Well, if this clip is anything to go by, she won't have any shortage of suitors. You can check out the video here: