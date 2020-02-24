Elizabeth Hurley sure seems to be having fun in the Maldives. The 54 year old stunner posted a video of herself in a teeny tiny bikini frolicking on the beach.

Elizabeth Hurley has reportedly been showcasing her luxury swimwear line one bikini snap at a time. And Elizabeth Hurley proved herself to be the very best model for her brand as she danced on the beach in a fun Instagram video posted on Sunday while soaking up the sun at the Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives.

The actress, looked gorgeous in a tiny turquoise bikini from her eponymous swimwear collection while twirling along the shoreline.

In the video, Elizabeth Hurley could be seen dancing on the beach while showing off her stunning physique in her skimpy swimwear.

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly revealed she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, explaining her sultry Instagrams.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, she said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. "But I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do." You can check out the video here: