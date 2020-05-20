Elizabeth Hurley sure seems to love showing off her figure. The actress took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself rocking a purple party dress.

In the snap, Hurley can be seen resplendent on a floor of fur with a remote in her hand. The dress she is wearing is gorgeous and seems to accentuate all of Elizabeth Hurley's curves.

She captioned the post: Just hanging at home watching tv for @harpersbazaarus in a @versace dress I wore 21 years ago to the #cfdaawards #lockdown#nineweekstomorrow #TurnUpNotIn

We have to say, Elizabeth Hurley sure is an ageless beauty. Even in her fifties, the "Bedazzled" actress looks no older than her twenties. And that is it an exaggeration. The snap is proof of that.

There is no doubt that Elizabeth Hurley could still give actresses half her age, a run for their money.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, she said that most people were fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including her. She said that she likes to cover up a lot. She certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. She said that she was much too old for that. But, privately, of course.

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail.

She added that she's really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made her realise how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. She thinks that's because they've had some time to do entirely what they want to do." You can check out the post here: