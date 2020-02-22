Elizabeth Hurley may have revealed earlier that she was skeptical about her bikini body, but that didn't stop the gorgeous actress from showing off some skin.

Hurley reportedly shared a sizzling snap of herself in some skimpy swimwear to her Instagram. She seemed to be having fun in the Maldives.

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational as she posed under a tree in a strapless white two-piece that made sure to show off her age-defying physique. Tagging her swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the model captioned the post: 'Hello from the glorious Maldives.'

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly revealed she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, explaining her sultry Instagrams.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, she said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. "But I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do." You can check out the pic here: