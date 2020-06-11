Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to get pulses racing. The stunning actress took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself rocking a leopard print bikini top and a robe.

In the snap, the "Bedazzled" actress could be seen having fun in the water. The snap seems to be a promotional post for the robe she was wearing in the snap. In the caption, she let her followers know that the peacock robe was back in stock and was on sale. In another snap, we get a clearer look at the robe as Elizabeth poses with her arms out. She certainly looks gorgeous in the pics.

From the snaps, one would never guess that Elizabeth was in her fifties. She could certainly give actresses in their twenties a run for their money.

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly revealed that she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she had added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately. She seems to have ignored her reservations for her Instagram. Not that we're complaining.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, Elizabeth Hurley said that most people were fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including her. She said that she likes to cover up a lot. She went on to say that she certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. She also said that she was much too old. Elizabeth added that that she wouldn't mind doing so privately.

Elizabeth Hurley is one of the most successful models in the world, even after decades in the industry. She has also had quite the success as an actress. But now, it seems like Elizabeth is looking for love. "It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail.

We don't think Elizabeth Hurley would have have any trouble in the love department. We wish her well. You can check out the pics here: