Please have mercy, Elizabeth Hurley, we can only take so much. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram yet again to get the pulses of her fans racing. The "Bedazzled" star posted a snap of herself in a stunning swimsuit.

She captioned the post: ring it on thunder, lightening & rain: my garden needs you #droughtinherefordshire In the snap, Elizabeth can be seen rocking a one-piece swimsuit. She can be seen staring at the camera seductively as her hair falls over her shoulders. The lighting in the shot has an ethereal appearance.

She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings. It is almost impossible to believe that Elizabeth Hurley is 55 years old. She recently celebrated her 55th birthday by teasing her fans with a bathtub pic. Apparently, Elizabeth is said to be up at the Herefordshire estate which she bought with her ex Shane Warne in 2012.

She told The Mirror: 'I live near Wales now. My sister Kate lives there and my mother has moved in with me.

She added that she doesn't have her friends around. But she is more organised now than she has ever been because she has more time.' The sprawling Georgian mansion, which is now Elizabeth's main home, also boasts five bathrooms and its own lake.

But from the caption of her post, it looks like the lake might be in danger of drying up. Droughts can do that. But if her snap is anything to go by, Elizabeth's challenge to rain and lighning may very well pay off.

Though working out may only be one part of her beauty regimen. Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly said that she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, which might explain her Instagram snaps.

Elizabeth Hurley recently shared a video of herself working out in a bikini. Now, there is no question, that her work out regimen helps her keep her youthful looks, but we can't help but wonder if there is anything else she is not telling us. You can check out the pic here: