Elizabeth Hurley is an age-defying goddess and her latest Instagram posts are a testament to that fact. The actress has been quite active on social media lately, posting bikini snaps left, right and centre. Not that we're complaining. In fact, we have to say, Hurley looks gorgeous in these posts.

Elizabeth Hurley has reportedly been showcasing her luxury swimwear line one bikini snap at a time. She sure seems to be having fun in the Maldives.

Hurley posted a video to Instagram of herself rocking a teeny tiny yellow bikini. The 54 year old stunner showed off her enviable curves and teased her assets in the skimpy swimsuit.

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly revealed she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, explaining her sultry Instagrams.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, she said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. "But I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do." You can check out the video here: