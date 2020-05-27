Elizabeth Hurley please have mercy. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself rocking a one-piece swimsuit.

The "Bedazzled" actress sure knows how to get pulses racing. Hurley has been on a roll recently, sharing increasingly sultry snaps of herself in skimpy bikinis.

And in some snaps, foregoing the bikinis as well. Not that we're complaining. Elizabeth Hurley is a stunner and it is absolutely shocking to realise that the actress is in her fifties.

She could most certainly pass for someone in their twenties. Well, if her snaps are anything to go by. She certainly passes for someone on their twenties.

In the snap, Elizabeth Hurley can be see posing in a blue one-piece swimsuit, her hair is framing her face as it falls over her shoulders. She can be seen giving the camera a seductive gaze.

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly said that she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she had added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately. Her snaps however, aren't so private.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, Elizabeth Hurley said that most people were fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including her. She said that she likes to cover up a lot. She said that she certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. She added that she was much too old. But she went on to say that she wouldn't mind doing so privately.

Elizabeth Hurley has had quite the successful career as a model and as an actress. And now it seems like she has her sights set on finding love. "It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail.

Elizabeth Hurley shouldn't have any trouble in the love department. She is Elizabeth Hurley after all. You can check out the pic here: