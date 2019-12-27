Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to tease her fans. The bombshell turned up the heat with a sizzling new snap. Reportedly, the English actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself sans bra beneath a sparkly blazer.

The actress went braless in the pic and we have to say, she looks gorgeous. Hurley apparently captioned the post, 'House decorated, guests have arrived, cupboards bulging with food.... #mood #bringiton'.

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. "But I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do."

She went on to say that all of her boyfriends, husbands and fiancés have been her best friends, so it's a terrible gap they leave. She added that it taught her the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun and intimacy. Hurley said she isn't in a rush to get involved with anyone. In fact, the star said she's at her happiest from the comfort of home in the English countryside.

Well, from the looks of the sultry snap, Hurley seems to be doing just fine. You can check out the pic here: