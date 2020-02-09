Elizabeth Hurley has still got it. But it looks like the "Marvel's Runaways" actress may be shy about flaunting it. Elizbeth Hurley has apparently admitted that she doesn't wear bikinis in public as she's 'much too old' despite posting racy photos to her Instagram.

Elizabeth Hurley has reportedly revealed she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, explaining her sultry Instagrams.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, she said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. "But I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do."

She went on to say that all of her boyfriends, husbands and fiancés have been her best friends, so it's a terrible gap they leave. She added that it taught her the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun and intimacy. Hurley said she isn't in a rush to get involved with anyone. In fact, the star said she's at her happiest from the comfort of home in the English countryside. Well, from the looks of the sultry snaps she posts on Instagram, Hurley seems to be doing just fine.