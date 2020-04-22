Elizabeth Hurley may be in her fifties but she is still gorgeous as ever. The beauty looks like she hasn't aged a day since her twenties. Elizabeth Hurley has been stuck in quarantine like the rest of us. But she seems to be doing fine. So, we thought we'd take a look at one of her older Instagram snaps to lift our spirits during the quarantine.

In this particular snap, Elizabeth Hurley can be seen rocking a jacket and some underwear. She appears to brake in the snap, teasing her assets.

The actress can be seen smouldering at the camera. She looks gorgeous in the snap.

Hurley posts quite a lot on Instagram and each post is sizzling and sultry as ever. So, we thought we take a look at one of those posts.

This particular snap shows Elizabeth rocking a gorgeous black one piece that accentuates her curves and shows off her assets. In the snap, Hurley can be seen posing on a kitchen counter with some fruit. Healthy eating, no wonder she looks so stunning at her age.

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly revealed she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, explaining her sultry Instagrams.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, she said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. "But I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do." You can check out the post here: