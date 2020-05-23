Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to tease her fans again. He actress posed in a field in a teeny tiny bikini. But she didn't stop there, in one of the snaps, Hurley seemed to have ditched her bikini top as well, choosing to go topless.

She showed off her svelte figure and covered her modesty with her arms. Her hair was sleek and straight with a rich palette of make-up enhancing her pretty features.

Elizabeth Hurley sure seems to like the outdoors. The actress isn't letting the quarantine hold her back from getting some sun. Elizabeth was all smiles for the camera in the snaps.

Her age defying beauty still a mystery. Hurley recently shed some light on how she achieves such phenomenal looks at her age. She shared a work out video on Instagram where she could be seen in yet another bikini working out with weights.

Though that may only be one part of her beauty regimen. But it is a start. But for someone who claims that they don't like to wear bikinis in public, Elizabeth sure isn't shy when it comes to social media. We have to say, she still looks like she is in her twenties rather than her fifties.

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly confessed that she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, which might explain her Instagram snaps.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, Elizabeth Hurley said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

After tasting quite the success in her professional life, Elizabeth Hurley now seems to have set her sights on finding love. "It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail.

Well, we have to say, if these snaps are anything to go by. It might not be too difficult for Elizabeth Hurley to find a suitor. You can check out the pics here: