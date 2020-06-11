Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to make turning a year older look fun. The actress took to Instagram and posted a sultry snap of herself in a bathtub. Elizabeth is apparently completely naked in the tub, her modesty only covered by soap suds.

She can be seen throwing her arms out in celebration as she beams at the camera. She captioned the birthday post: Happy Birthday to me This is the fifth birthday we've celebrated during lockdown amongst my little group- including my mother's 80th and my son's 18th. Grateful to be happy & healthy and to have the best family & friends. Here's hoping real life starts again one day

It is extremely hard to believe that Elizabeth Hurley is 55 years old. Especially, in the snap, where she appears to be in her twenties. Hurley sure is an ageless beauty. Apparently, Elizabeth is said to be up at the Herefordshire estate which she bought with her ex Shane Warne in 2012.

She told The Mirror: 'I live near Wales now. My sister Kate lives there and my mother has moved in with me.

She added that she doesn't have her friends around. But she is more organised now than she has ever been because she has more time.' The sprawling Georgian mansion, which is now Elizabeth's main home, also boasts five bathrooms and its own lake.

Her age defying beauty is still a mystery. Hurley recently shed some light on how she manages to look so phenomenal at her age. She shared a work out video on Instagram where she could be seen in yet another bikini working out with weights.

Though working out may only be one part of her beauty regimen. Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly said that she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, which might explain her Instagram snaps.

After tasting quite the success in her professional life, Elizabeth Hurley now seems to have set her sights on finding love. "It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. From the looks of her latest snap, we don't think, Elizabeth Hurley will have any problems finding suitors or love for that matter. You can check out the snap here: