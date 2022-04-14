Union Minister of State (MoS) Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Union government is working towards making electricity free in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 4-5 years installing solar plants.

While reviewing security and other preparedness for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister said that Jammu and its power mechanism will become a role model for other states amid the chaos regarding the inflation.

"After 4-5 years, electricity will be free. So on one side, where there's so much chaos regarding the inflation, Jammu will become a role model depicting the alternatives we have," Singh said.

The Union Minister pointed toward Palli Panchayat of Samba district where the whole population will be covered through solar panels to provide round-the-clock electricity free of cost.

"We'll display innovation and tech in rural development in this region, promoting agricultural startups. Work of installing solar plants worth around Rs 2.45 cr will finish in 1-2 days and by April 17-18, 340 households will receive electricity via solar power," a news agency reported while quoting Dr. Jitendra Singh.

J&K's Palli Panchayat to be a role model for the whole country

All 340 houses in the Palli Panchayat of Samba district will be covered with solar energy ahead of the Prime Minister's visit on April 24.

An exercise in this regard has already been initiated. This Panchayat will be provided 500 Kilowatts of clean energy. The Panchayat will have an around-the-clock electricity supply. Work to connect all houses of this Panchayat with solar energy is going on war-footing.

Earlier on Wednesday Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency, Science and Technology Department, and District Administration Samba distributed free-of-cost solar box type cookers and biomass fuel-efficient cook-stoves amongst all households of the Palli Panchayat under the Gram Urja Swaraj Programme.

Under the Gram Urja Swaraj Programme, the Government of India has committed to solarizing 75 Panchayats across the country by August 15, 2023, and developing 100 MW Capacity solar plants by August 15, 2025.

In the UT of J&K, the Prime Minister of India has selected the Panchayat Palli of District Samba to be provided with solar energy.

Under the said programme a solar power plant of 500 KW capacity is being installed in the said Panchayat.

Prime Minister to address Panchayat members from Palli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a virtual address to nearly 700 Panchayats across the country from Palli Panchayat of Samba district on April 24- the National Panchayats Day. He is also scheduled to interact with farmers of the country through virtual mode.

This is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be addressing National Panchayats Day in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been visiting different States/Union Territories to address the Panchayat members on the day.

While a number of Panchayat members from Jammu and Kashmir will gather at village Palli to hear the Prime Minister, Modi will also address the members of nearly 700 Panchayats across the country from Palli through virtual mode besides interacting with selected farmers.