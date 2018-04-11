Electric vehicles become new trend in AP to fight pollution

Electric vehicles are the new trend in fighting pollution. Now electric cars and scooters are the center of attraction at the 'Happy Cities Summit 2018' in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati.

Tata Motors has put to display its latest electric car Tigor EVC. It has all features of a regular car like air conditioning, power steering, 4 power windows, remote central locking, etc. With 72 volts battery capacity, the car can run an average of 100 km once the battery is charged. It takes 8 hours for charging with AC power source. However, it can be fast charged with DC power source only in 90 minutes. The battery is provided at boot space. Free Stepney tire is an additional attraction. The cost of this car is almost Rs 11 lakhs.

Automotive Mahindra also put on its eVerito for demonstration. With features like power windows, central locking, electric power steering, hill hold control; the vehicle is also attractive. Its battery capacity is 72 volts, regular charging time 8 hours, and power charging takes 90 minutes. Runs at an average speed of 100-120 Km, this vehicle costs almost Rs 12.5 lakhs. Electric scooters from Avero also attracted one and all.