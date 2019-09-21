The Election Commission on Saturday, September 21, announced dates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Briefing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the assembly elections in both Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

CEC Sunil Arora said that 90 seats of Haryana and 288 of Maharashtra will go to polls.

"The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on 2nd November and 9th November," stated the poll body.

As per the EC, Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters.

The poll panel had convened a press conference at 12 pm today.

The Model code of conduct is in effect and is applicable to all candidates, political parties, the state government concerned and the Centre.