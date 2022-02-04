Amidst the campaign trail underway ahead of the high voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi came in front of each other in Bulandshahr. The three leaders showed friendly gesture and greeted each other with folded hands.

The event took place on Thursday, when the Priyanka Gandhi's convoy came in front of the 'Vijay Rath' campaign bus of 'Akhilesh Yadav-Jayant Chaudhary'.

Akhilesh and Jayant were on the top of their 'Vijay Rath', while Priyanka was in an open van during road show at Nehru Chowk in Jahangirabad, Bulandshahr. The Congress leader waved hand and in repsonse, the SP and the RLD leaders greeted her with folded hands and with smile on their faces.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be out on March 10.