It was a star-studded evening at Ekta Kapoor's residence as celebrities arrived for Ganpati celebrations. Rithvik Dhanjani, Anand Pandit, Guneet Monga, Sakshi Tanwar, Sajid Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Apoorva Mehta, Sriti Jha, Nargis Fakhri, Harshad Chopda, Maniesh Paul, and several others joined the puja and later stayed for lunch.

Ekta Kapoor was spotted arm-in-arm with a mystery man, smiling and posing for the paparazzi. Their comfort and camaraderie sparked speculation about whether Ekta was dating him. The video of the duo quickly went viral, with netizens dropping heart emojis in the comments. However, Ekta soon put all rumours to rest. She was heard telling the photographers, "Mere bhai jaisa hai" (He's like my brother), dismissing the chatter around her personal life.

For the occasion, Ekta opted for a pink traditional suit and was clicked outside the venue with a friend.

The guest list was a mix of film and television's big names. One of the highlights was actor Shivangi Joshi's presence at the Ganpati lunch. She was spotted at the same gathering that also saw her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon's parents in attendance. Although no pictures of Shivangi posing with them surfaced, fans were quick to notice the development. Many speculated that post their breakup, Shivangi and Kushal continue to share a cordial bond—especially since Kushal recently liked Shivangi's Janmashtami post and even reacted to a Ganpati picture featuring her with Harshad Chopda.

Reason why Kushal skipped Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati lunch

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared glimpses of his travel. The actor is seemingly out of Mumbai.

Kushal and Shivangi's Relationship

In July, Kushal confirmed via his Instagram stories that he and Shivangi had parted ways. For the unversed, the two reportedly fell in love while working together on the sets of Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show premiered in July 2023 and went off-air in February 2024. Back in October 2023, Kushal had publicly acknowledged their relationship and even hinted at marriage, saying, "Vaise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi. But the best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now."

Meanwhile, Shivangi has not responded to Kushal's confirmation of their breakup. She is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, opposite Harshad Chopda.

Who wore what

Divyanka Tripathi looked elegant in a pink ethnic suit. Nargis Fakhri chose a red suit with her hair tied in a bun. Chunky Panday sported a blue printed shirt paired with white pants. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan turned heads in coordinated ethnic outfits. Shivangi Joshi dazzled in a red saree. Rithvik Dhanjani kept it classic in a black kurta-pyjama. Sakshi Tanwar wore red saree.