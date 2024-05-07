As the world waited for fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2024 was held on May 6, 2024. The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, traditionally held on the first Monday of May.

Celebrities from all walks of life added glitz and glamour to the event. For the 2024 edition, the theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code was "The Garden of Time," which saw several celebrities acing the floral grazing looks.

Internet reacts to Doja Cat's look at Met Gala

Apart from several red carpet looks, it was Doja Cat who grabbed headlines. Doja Cat was spotted leaving for the Met Gala in a towel but later arrived on the red carpet in a long, wet robe.

Speaking about her look, she said she dressed up as cotton, the most used flower.

Take a look:

not doja cat actually dressing up as cotton, the most used flower, HER MIND??? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ejFN0phV86 — ??????? (@beyoncegarden) May 7, 2024

For the red carpet, Doja wore a soaking-wet white Vetements T-shirt dress. The oversized white t-shirt dress was soaked in water. The dripping wet gala look of Doja for Met Gala was enough for the internet to start meme fest.

Not just Doja Cat's wet outfit, but her makeup was also bizarre.

She opted for smokey eyes and winged liners. The smudged liner effect running down her face resembled rolling tears.

She came out of New York's Mark Hotel wrapped in a towel and yet she was fully soaked from head-to-toe on the Met steps. Doja's look wasn't appropriate for the theme and netizens don't seem to be happy with her Met Gala look.

Iconic ✨Pat McGrath✨ doing Doja Cat’s Met Gala makeup!



No wonder it was inspired by John Galliano’s runway look. pic.twitter.com/FfHdh0IvPw — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) May 7, 2024

One user wrote, "I might be boring but this Doja Cat look is not fit for a Gala. Hard no."

Another added, "It's just a wet white T-shirt... it's the worst thing I've ever seen at the MET"

Desis also took to social media and started poking fun at Doja's wet look, citing that she was drenched in sweat. A section of users also said that Doja has taken the 'Ek Machli pani mein gaye chapak' trend seriously.