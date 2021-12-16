OnePlus has become a premium household brand in India with its wide range of produce offerings. OnePlus flagships have become the go-to choice for the masses, especially among the youth who want more for less. But OnePlus has reached to a place where it is today after consistently outdoing itself year after year. It's been eight years now, and OnePlus has a way to thank its customers who have trusted the brand over the years.

On the occasion of its eight anniversary, OnePlus is offering discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, TVs, smartwatches and fitness bands. For this, OnePlus has launched the "Bold and Boundless" campaign.

"The campaign highlights OnePlus' Never Settle spirit which drove the brand to push its boundaries and take the necessary steps to achieve remarkable product milestones. In addition to the campaign, the brand has announced a series of exciting offers across product lines for its community of users to avail across all channels," the company said in a statement.

OnePlus anniversary sale 2021

If you have been planning to buy any of the OnePlus products, these discounts can be an added incentive. The company is offering discounts on OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Nord series, the smart TVs and wearables.

The offers on smartphones are available till January 31, 2021 whereas the offers on TVs and wearables are valid till December 31, 2021.

Check out the offers below:

OnePlus 9 Pro

Instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 via Kotak Bank debit and credit cards No cost EMI on ICICI and Kotak Bank cards for up to 9 months Exchange discount of Rs 6,000 OnePlus Gaming Triggers available at discounted rate of Rs 600 OnePlus Band at discounted rate of Rs 500

OnePlus 9

Instant bank discount of up to Rs 8,000 via Kotak Bank debit and credit cards No cost EMI on ICICI and Kotak Bank cards for up to 9 months Exchange discount of Rs 5,000 OnePlus Gaming Triggers available at discounted rate of Rs 600 OnePlus Band at discounted rate of Rs 500

OnePlus 9R

Instant bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 via Kotak Bank debit and credit cards No cost EMI on ICICI and Kotak Bank cards for up to 9 months Exchange discount of Rs 4,000

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 via Kotak Bank debit and credit cards Exchange discount of Rs 3,000

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition

Instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 via Kotak Bank debit and credit cards Exchange discount of Rs 3,000

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 via Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank debit and credit cards

OnePlus TVs

OnePlus TV 55 U1S: Rs 45,999 (Rs 7,000 off) OnePlus TV 50 U1S: Rs 38,999 (Rs 8,000 off) OnePlus TV Y 32: Rs 2,000 off OnePlus TV Y 40: Rs 4,000 off OnePlus TV Y 43: Rs 3,500 off

Instant discount of Rs 2,000 on OnePlus TV Y series 32" and 43" via Kotak Bank and ICICI debit and credit cards.

Instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on OnePlus TV 65 U1S and Rs 3,000 on OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S via Kotak Bank and ICICI debit and credit cards.

No cost EMIs on TV Y series and U1S series for up to 9 months

Smartwatches, audio and fitness bands

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition: Rs 1,000 discount via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards

OnePlus Buds Pro: Rs 1,000 discount via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards

OnePlus Watch: Rs 1,000 discount via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards

OnePlus Buds: Instant discount of Rs 991 on Flipkart

OnePlus Band Steven Harrington special edition: Instant discount of Rs 300

OnePlus Power Bank: Rs 200 discount