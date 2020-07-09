Police said today all the eight personal security guards (PSOs) deployed for the protection of former BJP district president, Sheikh Wasim Bari have been arrested for questioning.

"Yes, all the PSOs detailed in the security of the slain BJP leader, Waseem Bari, have been arrested during the investigations started into the murder of Bari, his father and brother by militants yesterday in Bandipora district", police said.

Waseem Bari, his father and brother shot dead

The young BJP leader and his father and brother were shot and critically injured by terrorists who fired at them at their shop in Muslimabad locality of Bandipora town. They were immediately shifted to the district hospital where they succumbed to critical injuries.

Reports said none of Bari's security guards was present when the terrorists attacked him. Reports also said the security guards were present in the house when the terrorists attacked the BJP leader inside his shop located close to his house.

The murder of the BJP leader and his family has been widely condemned.