In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when Vikas Dubey, a local criminal and his gang fired upon them in Dikru village in Kanpur in the wee hours of Friday, July 3.

The deceased include circle officer Bilhaur, Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables. The SSP and IG arrived at the spot and the forensics teams are examining the area.

SSP Kanpur said, "They'd gone to arrest him following a complaint of an attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed"

CM Yogi assures strict action against the criminals

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased police personnel. Investigation of the encounter is underway.

(to be further updated)