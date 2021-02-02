In a shocking incident a 15-year-old girl was raped and sexually abused for five months in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru. Eight people have been arrested among which includes the victim's aunt.

At least 17 people have been accused of rape and sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl in Chikkamagaluru.

"A 15-year-old girl was raped and sexually abused by 17 men for five months. The victim's aunt is the main accused in this case," Additional SP Sriti said, as per India Today TV.

A first information report was registered on January 30 at the Sringeri police station in Chikkamagaluru after a complaint by the district child welfare committee chairman accused more than 17 people of rape and sexual abuse of the 15-year-old girl.

The incident:

The police official said the rape survivor was working in a stone crushing unit when she was acquainted with one Girish, a bus driver, who raped and sexually abused her.

Girish then brought other friends along with him to sexually abuse and rape the girl. This included Chikka Abhi or Small Abhi, a resident in Kikre village. He added that the survivor was blackmailed with photos by the group of men and warned against complaining about the abuse.

"Girish then gave her number to one Small Abhi who also raped the minor girl. Abhi took photos, made videos, and used these to blackmail the minor. Later, his friends also raped the girl," the police said.

Accussed identified and booked

The accused in the case are identified as Small Abhi, Girish, Vikas, Manikanta, Sampath, Ashwathgowda, Rajesh, Amith, Santhosh, Deekshith, Santhosh, Niranjan, Narayana Gowda, Abhi Gowda, Yogeesh, minor's aunt, and the owner of the MGR crusher.

They have been booked under sections 201, 370 (trafficking), 376 (3), 376 (n) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also been booked under sections of: