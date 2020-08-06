In a symbolic tribute to the victims of the Beirut blast, the Eiffel Tower in Paris joined Pyramids in Giza, Burj Khalifa in Dubai and switched off its lights for an hour on Wednesday (August 5).

A candlelit vigil was held outside the Sacre Coeur basilica in Paris to pay tribute to the victims of the warehouse explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, news agency Reuters reported.

Earlier on August 5, Pyramids in Giza, Burj Khalifa in Dubai were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag to show solidarity for the victims of the deadly explosion.

Taking to Twitter, the Burj Khalifa official Twitter account tweeted: "#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon."

Beirut rocked by deadly blast

A massive explosion rocked the capital city of Beirut in Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4), which left as many as 135 dead and more than 4,000 people injured.

Addressing a press meet, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that around 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored in the Beirut port warehouse that exploded, devastating large parts of the Lebanese capital.

"It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," the PM said.

"It is unacceptable and we cannot remain silent on this issue," he added.

(With Reuters inputs)