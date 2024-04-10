As Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims around the world celebrated Eid ul-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10. In India, Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, since the crescent was not sighted in most parts of the country on Tuesday.

Eid al-Fitr is a grand celebration for Muslims around the world. On the day of Eid, Muslims start their day as usual by offering the morning prayers of Fajr, which is mandatory. Following that, there's a special Eid al-Fitr prayer in open grounds, where Muslims gather in their best attire to thank Allah.

Muslims offering Eid al-Fitr prayers must give sadaqah al-Fitr (charity of fast-breaking) beforehand, a practice mandated on all able Muslims. This is to ensure the less fortunate are able to celebrate Eid. The prayer of Eid ul-Fitr consists of a sermon followed by a congregational prayer, which is different from the mandatory five prayers a day. After the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims greet each other. Feasts are arranged throughout the day, and family gatherings and celebrations are common in India.

Wishing one another Eid Mubarak is a common practice and here are top wishes, messages, and Quranic quotes you can share with your friends, family and colleagues on this occasion.