As Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims around the world celebrated Eid ul-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10. In India, Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, since the crescent was not sighted in most parts of the country on Tuesday.
Eid al-Fitr is a grand celebration for Muslims around the world. On the day of Eid, Muslims start their day as usual by offering the morning prayers of Fajr, which is mandatory. Following that, there's a special Eid al-Fitr prayer in open grounds, where Muslims gather in their best attire to thank Allah.
Muslims offering Eid al-Fitr prayers must give sadaqah al-Fitr (charity of fast-breaking) beforehand, a practice mandated on all able Muslims. This is to ensure the less fortunate are able to celebrate Eid. The prayer of Eid ul-Fitr consists of a sermon followed by a congregational prayer, which is different from the mandatory five prayers a day. After the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims greet each other. Feasts are arranged throughout the day, and family gatherings and celebrations are common in India.
Wishing one another Eid Mubarak is a common practice and here are top wishes, messages, and Quranic quotes you can share with your friends, family and colleagues on this occasion.
- Taqabbala Allahu minna wa minkum. — ( May Allah accept from us, and from you.)
- Eid Mubarak! May this special day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to you and your loved ones.
- Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid filled with joy, love, and laughter.
- May Allah's blessings be with you today and always. Eid Mubarak!
- Sending you warm wishes on Eid ul-Fitr. May Allah shower his mercy and blessings upon you and your family.
- As you celebrate Eid, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your home be filled with warmth and love.
- Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and His divine blessings.
- On this auspicious occasion, may Allah accept your prayers and grant you peace and happiness.
- Eid is a time for forgiveness, compassion, and unity. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid ul-Fitr.
- May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness and prosperity into your life. Eid Mubarak!
- As we celebrate Eid, let's remember those less fortunate and share our blessings with them.
- Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you with health, wealth, and success in all your endeavors.
- On this joyous occasion, may Allah fill your life with love, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
- Eid is a time for reflection, gratitude, and renewal. Wishing you a meaningful and fulfilling Eid ul-Fitr.
- May Allah's blessings be upon you and your family on this blessed day of Eid. Eid Mubarak!
- Sending you warm wishes and heartfelt prayers for a joyous and blessed Eid celebration.
- Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you closer to your family and strengthen the bonds of love and friendship.
- On this Eid, may Allah's blessings light up your path and lead you to success and happiness.
- Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones! May this Eid be a source of immense joy and blessings.
- May the divine blessings of Allah fill your life with peace, happiness, and prosperity on this Eid ul-Fitr.
- Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of Eid bring you hope, faith, and courage to face life's challenges with grace.
- "And whosoever fears Allah and keeps his duty to Him, He will make a way for him to get out (from every difficulty)." - Quran 65:2
- May the blessings of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
- Eid is a time for gratitude and reflection. Let's count our blessings and cherish the moments with our loved ones. Eid Mubarak!
- "Whoever desires to meet his Lord, he should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord." - Quran 18:110
- Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Eid celebration. Eid Mubarak!
- May the guidance and blessings of Allah be with you today and always. Eid Mubarak!
- Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings be with you and your family today and throughout the year.
- On this Eid, may Allah's blessings shower upon you and your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!
- "And He is with you wherever you are." - Quran 57:4
- Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity in abundance.
- As we celebrate Eid, let's remember to spread love, kindness, and compassion to all. Eid Mubarak!
- "Indeed, Allah is with those who fear Him and those who are doers of good." - Quran 16:128
- Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!
- May the spirit of Eid fill your heart with joy, your soul with peace, and your life with prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
- "Call upon Me; I will respond to you." - Quran 40:60
- Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings be upon you and your family, today and always.
- On this Eid, may Allah's blessings illuminate your path and lead you to success and happiness. Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you a joyous Eid filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories. Eid Mubarak!
- "And He found you lost and guided [you]." - Quran 93:7
- Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and fill your life with peace and contentment.
- As we celebrate Eid, let's remember to be grateful for Allah's countless blessings upon us. Eid Mubarak!
- "Indeed, with hardship, there is ease." - Quran 94:6
- Eid Mubarak! May this special day bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen your bonds of affection.
- On this blessed occasion, may Allah's blessings be showered upon you and your family abundantly. Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
- "Our Lord, forgive us and our brothers who preceded us in faith and put not in our hearts [any] resentment toward those who have believed." - Quran 59:10
- Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings be with you today, tomorrow, and always.
- On this joyous occasion, may Allah accept your prayers and grant you success in all your endeavors. Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you a blessed Eid surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones. Eid Mubarak!
- "And He is the Forgiving, the Affectionate." - Quran 85:14