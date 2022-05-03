Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with the grandeur celebration of Eid al-Fitr. While the western countries celebrated Eid on Monday, India and other South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, celebrate Eid on Tuesday after the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

How is Eid al-Fitr celebrated in India?

Eid al-Fitr is a grand celebration for Muslims around the world. On the day of Eid, Muslims start their day as usual by offering the morning prayers of Fajr, which is mandatory. Following that, there's a special Eid al-Fitr prayer in open grounds, where Muslims gather in their best attire to thank Allah.

Muslims offering Eid al-Fitr prayers must give sadaqah al-Fitr (charity of fast-breaking) beforehand, a practice mandated on all able Muslims. This is to ensure the less fortunate are able to celebrate Eid. The prayer of Eid ul-Fitr consists of a sermon followed by a congregational prayer, which is different from the mandatory five prayers a day. After the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims greet each other. Feasts are arranged throughout the day, and family gatherings and celebrations are common in India.

Eid Mubarak!

On this occasion, Muslims convey Eid greetings by saying Eid Mubarak or Happy Eid. In this age of digital era, you can also share personalised greetings in a more elaborated form. Here are some wishes you can share with your friends, family and colleagues on the occasion of Eid.

Kul 'am wa enta bi-khair! - (May every year find you in good health!) Eid Saeed! — (Happy Eid) Taqabbala Allahu minna wa minkum. — ( May Allah accept from us, and from you.)

Before the golden Sun rises, let me decorate each of its rays with wishes of success, prosperity and happiness for you and your loved ones! Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you always, make your dreams come true and be with you now and always. Eid Mubarak. It's more than just an Eid wish, more than a message too. For it comes with warm and loving thoughts because it's meant for you. The new moon has been sighted and it's the time to celebrate the end of Ramadan season. Wishing you the warm greetings of the festival. Happy Eid wishes to you and your family. May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid. On this Eid-ul-Fitr, may Allah bless you with good health, happiness, and prosperity. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak! May this Eid festival brings happiness in your life as a reward for all your sacrifices. Now its time to celebrate the beautiful day with all your friends and family. Happy Eid al-Fitr. Let's celebrate Eid al-Fitr virtually this year and pray that Allah brings us all closer next Eid. Eid al-Fitr mubarak! Here's my warm wishes to you on the celebration of Eid. As I pray for you, remember me too in your prayers now and always. Eid mubarak to you and your family. The new moon has been sighted and its the time to celebrate the end of Ramadan season. Wishing you the warm greetings of the festival. Happy Eid wishes to you and your family. As the Holy Quran says whoever wants to meet the Lord, they must do good deeds and may you be considered well but Allah for all your sacrifices during the holy month. Eid mubarak. May Allah bless you abundantly for sacrificing a lot for a month. May you be showered with all love and care now and always. Eid Mubarak You fasted, prayed and remained good for the last 30 days. Now, it's time to celebrate. Happy Eid Mubarak.

Eid quotes

O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint. Al-Baqarah, 2:183

Indeed, prayer prohibits immorality and wrongdoing, and the remembrance of Allah is greater. And Allah knows that which you do. Holy Quran, 29:45

O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous. Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

And whosoever puts his trust in Allaah, then He will suffice him" al-Talaaq 65:3