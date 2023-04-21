With the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia, many countries in the West will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Friday, April 21. Other countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and others will observe Eid on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Eid is an auspicious occasion for Muslims around the world. It marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, which is followed by grand celebrations as Muslims are promised rewards for their dedication in the holy month.

On the day of Eid, Muslims start their day as usual by offering the morning prayers of Fajr, which is mandatory. Following that, there's a special Eid al-Fitr prayer in open grounds, where Muslims gather in their best attire and celebrate Eid.

Muslims offering Eid al-Fitr prayers must give sadaqah al-Fitr (charity of fast-breaking) beforehand, a practice mandated on all able Muslims. This is to ensure the less fortunate are able to celebrate Eid. The prayer of Eid ul-Fitr consists of a sermon followed by a congregational prayer, which is different from the mandatory five prayers a day. After the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims greet each other. Feasts are arranged throughout the day, and family gatherings and celebrations are common in India.

Eid greetings and wishes

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, as Muslims greet one another, it is common among people of all faiths to wish their Muslim friends and colleagues. Here are some greetings, wishes and quotes you can use to convey your Eid greetings.

Taqabbala Allahu minna wa minkum. — ( May Allah accept from us, and from you.)

Kul 'am wa enta bi-khair! - (May every year find you in good health!)

Eid Saeed! — (Happy Eid)

Before the golden Sun rises, let me decorate each of its rays with wishes of success, prosperity and happiness for you and your loved ones! Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you always, make your dreams come true and be with you now and always. Eid Mubarak. It's more than just an Eid wish, more than a message too. For it comes with warm and loving thoughts because it's meant for you. The new moon has been sighted and it's the time to celebrate the end of Ramadan season. Wishing you the warm greetings of the festival. Happy Eid wishes to you and your family. May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid. On this Eid-ul-Fitr, may Allah bless you with good health, happiness, and prosperity. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak! May this Eid festival brings happiness in your life as a reward for all your sacrifices. Now its time to celebrate the beautiful day with all your friends and family. Happy Eid al-Fitr. Let's celebrate Eid al-Fitr virtually this year and pray that Allah brings us all closer next Eid. Eid al-Fitr mubarak! Here's my warm wishes to you on the celebration of Eid. As I pray for you, remember me too in your prayers now and always. Eid mubarak to you and your family. The new moon has been sighted and its the time to celebrate the end of Ramadan season. Wishing you the warm greetings of the festival. Happy Eid wishes to you and your family. As the Holy Quran says whoever wants to meet the Lord, they must do good deeds and may you be considered well but Allah for all your sacrifices during the holy month. Eid mubarak. May Allah bless you abundantly for sacrificing a lot for a month. May you be showered with all love and care now and always. Eid Mubarak You fasted, prayed and remained good for the last 30 days. Now, it's time to celebrate. Happy Eid Mubarak. Eid is a time for hope and grace. Eid Mubarak! "Eid is a time to amend, forgive and reflect. May Allah grant you wisdom and kindness."

Verses from Quran

O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint. [Al-Baqarah, 2:183]

Indeed, prayer prohibits immorality and wrongdoing, and the remembrance of Allah is greater. And Allah knows that which you do. [Holy Quran, 29:45]

O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous. [Al-Baqarah 2:183]

And whosoever puts his trust in Allaah, then He will suffice him" [al-Talaaq 65:3]

Those who believed and led a righteous life are the best creatures. [Holy Quran 98:7]

