Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their Eid celebration. Many celebs also wished their fans and followers on the occasion of Bakrid. From Dabangg Khan Salman Khan, global icon Priyanka Chopra to southern powerhouse Mammootty; celebs took to social media to wish everyone. Let's take a look at the posts.

Salman Khan shared a lovely picture of himself enjoying a serene sunset and wrote, "Wishing ev1 Eid Mubarak! (sic)" Priyanka Chopra also took to social media and wrote, "Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak. On Eid-ul-Adha wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated, and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha." Malayalam superstar Mammooty wrote, "Eid greetings to everyone."

Soha Ali Khan shared a bunch of lovely pictures as she celebrated Eid with family. Soha and daughter Innaya could be seen twinning in matching orange outfits and enjoying the festivities. From playing piano to eating vermicelli, the mother-daughter duo had a gala time. "Eid Mubarak! May your lives be filled with peace, joy, and prosperity #eidmubarak #eiduladha," Soha wrote.

"Couldn't have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid, #EidMubarak," Anil Kapoor shared a picture of many people of different ethnicities celebrating Eid. Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Sunny Deol wrote, "Wishing everyone peace, harmony and good health on this auspicious day."

Sidharth Malhotra also took to social media and wrote, "May the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha bring joy, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. #EidAlAdha." Parineeti Chopra also shared a cute post and wrote, "Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Eid filled with love, laughter and sweet moments"