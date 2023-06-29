Muslims in India are celebrating Eid-Al-Adha on 29 June 2023 i.e today. It is celebrated according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar. The festival is observed every year with great enthusiasm and grandeur.

About Eid-al-Adha

Eid-Al- Adha is a feast of sacrifice that commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah.

On this day, devotes gather together to perform special prayers, exchange gifts, and feast on delicious food. The celebration usually takes place over a period of three days and is a time for families and friends to come together, celebrate, and enjoy each other's company. On this day, people also take part in charity activities such as feeding the poor and helping those in need.

Bollywood and television stars from all across the country are sharing Eid Mubarak's wishes on social media platforms.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's son Zehaan celebrates his first Eid

Newly minted parents Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar's son is celebrating his first Eid. On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Adha, the actor took to her social media and shared how her newborn son is decked up for the festival wearing a cute outfit that was gifted to her little one by her friend and the first jaanamaz and topi was gifted to a baby boy, Zehaan by dad Zaid.

Wishing her fans on social media along with her son's candid picture, Gauahar wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi ! BaarakAllahfihi."

Doting mommy Gauahar hid her son's face in the picture. Zehaan's outfit had a special message written atop it, which can be read as: "My first Eid al-Adha with Ammi and Abbu."

Gauahar bagged the 'mom blogger' award

Gauahar Khan, who welcomed her first child on May 10 made her red carpet appearance first time after the birth of her child.

Speaking to media at the event Gauahar said: "I am not enjoying this, I am super nervous right now. This is the first time I have stepped outside without the baby. My baby is in the hotel right now, so I am going to rush back."

The actress looked stunning in a lavender purple long blazer with a short skirt of the same colour.

"It's been hardly 42 days since I became a mom and I got an award for being a mom blogger, so I am happy about it. I always look forward to appreciation as everybody works hard for that, so yeah!", she said.

Gauahar and Zaid name their son Zehaan

After the month of their son's arrival, Zaid and Gauahar on June 10, 2023, the couple took to their Instagram handles and revealed the name of their son.