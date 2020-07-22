The Fatehpuri Masjid's Shahi Imam, Maulana Dr Mufti Mohammed Mukkaram, who also the President of the Fatehpuri Royal Hilal Committee, announced on Tuesday that the new moon has not been sighted yet and thus, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on August 1.

The Markazi Chand Committee too asserted that the moon was not sighted as of Tuesday.

Eid around the world

Meanwhile, Islamic nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar have already declared that the Eid will be celebrated in those countries, on July 31.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.