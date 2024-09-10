With the 2024 domestic calendar of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) now underway in Bengaluru, the EFI CSN Show Jumping event will kick off with the U14 selection trials on Wednesday.

Following this, the sort-after children rider's event, the FEI Jumping Children's Classics 2024 will take place from September 12-14 at the Embassy International Riding School in Bangalore.

Around 50 of India's most talented young riders will participate in these events, competing across three age categories; Gold (Age 12-14), Silver (Age 10-14), and Bronze (Age 10-14).

Among the promising 50 young riders, notable participants include FEI World Challenge Category B silver medalist Puneet Jhakar, FEI World Challenge Category B bronze medalist Yug Shokeen, Junior National Champion Children-2 Sreshth Raju Mantena, and Bronze medal winner at the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2023, Harshvardhan Singh Gulia.

These athletes will showcase their skills and compete for a chance to represent India on the global stage.

The EFI CSN Show Jumping event will culminate in the selection of the top four riders in the Silver and Bronze categories, who will then go on to represent India in the prestigious FEI Jumping Children's Classics 2024 and compete for worldwide team ranking.

The Gold category winners will be ranked globally and if the winners are placed in the top 16 in world ranking, the riders will then get a chance to compete and represent Indian in the finale in Mexico.

"We are thrilled to host these prestigious events, which offer our young riders a chance to compete and demonstrate their exceptional talent. The EFI CSN Show Jumping event and the FEI Jumping Children's Classics are crucial not only for showcasing our athletes on the global stage but also for bringing together the next generation of national talent and observing their development and progress. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the future stars of Indian equestrian in action," said Col. Jaiveer Singh, secretary general, EFI.

