Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 is going to have one more actor as a wild card entrant. The first wild card entrant in the house was Tamanna Bharadwaj and she has been eliminated from the house after spending two weeks there. There have been a lot of controversies, disputes and arguments in the house in the presence of Tamanna. So it was expected that she would get eliminated very soon.

Speculations are rife that Telugu girl Eesha Rebba will be making her entry on the show as a wild card entrant. In the first season, Navdeep entered the show as wild card entry and in season 2, Pooja Ramachandran. It is pretty common that a celebrity will be entering the house every season.

Eesha Rebba has been part of a good number of films like Anthaku Mundhu Aa Taruvatha, Ami Thumi, Awe and Aravinda Sametha. She has managed to win the hearts of many with her performance and her looks.

Even after being a Telugu girl, unfortunately, Eesha couldn't bag high budget films. In other words, even after being in the industry for so long, the number of films she has in her kitty can be counted on fingertips.

As of now, she has three films in her kitty and they are still in production. Like other heroines whom we see on-screen regularly, we don't get to see Eesha on a regular basis. She also doesn't keep her fans updated about the projects she is involved with. At times when she is not having too many films, it is necessary for her to gain some publicity and the lost limelight. So being part of this show might help the actress to remind her fans and filmmakers that she is here to take up and do more number of films.