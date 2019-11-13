The Telugu remake of popular Hindi web series Lust Stories has been in news for a while now, with no official confirmation from the makers regarding the cast and crew members of the project. However, latest reports suggest some new additions have been made to the team.

The original version was directed by four different directors – Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akthar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. The popular Netflix film is the story of four women and deals with sex, satisfaction and adultery.

For the Telugu Lust Stories remake, the latest news is that actress Eesha Rebba has been roped in to play the leading lady in one of the four stories, that will be directed by Sankalp Reddy of Ghazi fame.

Eesha, who appeared in girl-next-door roles till now, will be seen in a bold avatar in the movie. Eesha has been struggling to get good opportunities in her career. So this role is going to be a turning point in her career. This is the first time Eesha will be seen in a web-only movie. An official confirmation from the actress is awaited.

There have been a lot of rumours that Amala Paul has been roped in to play the lead role in one of the other three stories of the film. Sources say that Nandini Reddy will direct this episode.

Names of Tharun Bhascker and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have also been doing rounds that the rest of the two episodes will be shot by them. Meanwhile, rumours that Sandeep Reddy has chosen to walk out of the project is something we have recently learnt.