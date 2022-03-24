Popular Indian Ed-Tech platform BYJU'S has been announced as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022, which will begin in Qatar on November 18.

As BYJU'S has obtained the sponsorship, the company can now use FIFA World Cup's mark, emblem, and assets to create unique promotional ads and initiatives and can run them across passionate football fans across the world.

BYJU'S: The first Indian firm to be associated with football world cup

BYJU'S is also expected to create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan.

It should be noted that BYJU'S is the first Indian firm to be associated with FIFA World Cup.

BYJU'S CEO elated

"It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," said Byju Raveendran, CEO of BYJU'S in a recent statement.

Kay Madati, chief commercial officer of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said, "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."