Amid ongoing visit of the Delimitation Commission in Jammu and Kashmir, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned the mother of former Chief Minister and president of Peoples' Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case.

Mehbooba Mufti herself shared a copy of the ED's notice on her personal Twitter handle and related this action with the announcement of the PDP to boycott the Delimitation Commission.

"On the day PDP chose not to meet Delimitation Commission, ED sent a summon to my mother to appear in person for unknown charges. In its attempts to intimidate political opponents, GOI doesn't even spare senior citizens. Agencies like NIA & ED are now its tools to settle scores", Mehbooba tweeted.

Mehbooba's mother asked to appear before ED on July 14

Assistant Director ED, Sunil Kumar Meena, who is investigating a case of money laundering under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (15 of 2003) has summoned Gulshan Nazir, wife of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to appear at Enforcement Directorate Zonal Office, Rajbagh, Srinagar on July 14 at 11 in the morning.

She was earlier summoned in the same case

Mehbooba's mother was earlier summoned in the same case in the month of April this year.

According to reports in some sections of media, the case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is linked to the recovery of at least two diaries by the ED, after raids on an alleged associate of Mufti, in which some purported payments made from the CM's discretionary fund were made in the alleged flouting of rules.

"These funds are alleged to have been diverted during the tenure of Mufti as the CM of the erstwhile state. A few lakh of rupees from these funds are alleged to have been transferred into the account of Nazir and some others about which the ED wants to question her," reported a news agency.

Mehbooba was already questioned in this case

On March 25 this year, the ED had questioned Mehbooba Mufti for several hours in this case at its Srinagar office. She had called this decision of the ED as an attempt to silence the opposition by the BJP-led government at the Centre.