Stork has been particularly busy with Hollywood lately. The latest to be blessed with a visit is none other than the Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran, who, along with wife Cherry Seaborn, welcomed baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. How cool and long is that, literally the name we mean. It's a baby boom for the rich and the famous and we take stock of most of the newcomers with their unique names in tow. The pandemic has clearly provided plenty of time that's been utilised well also in conceiving thoughtful baby names.

During the early days of lockdown singers, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child baby boy named Hayes on March 23. "Love of our lives," Ryan captioned the photos clearly taken at the hospital. If someone had the love of their lives, then elsewhere a couple of months later in July, someone had the light of their lives.

Not the ordinary bright light this but, a powerful bolt of lightning. Pun definitely intended.

Come May and Usain Bolt and girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcome their baby girl Olympia Lightning Bolt. Is it any wonder that more than the picture of the baby in pasty peach frock, it's the name that made the headlines.

Forever or never ever but actress Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich were clearly going for eternity with the name Ever for their son born in July. While Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also welcomed their first child in July, baby girl named Willa.

Talk of names and singer Katy Perry probably even hinted at her baby's name way back in May with the single titled Daisies. The Roar singer also kept the fans updated with each stage of the pregnancy, along with a tour of the baby's nursery. And it all started with a bump that was also revealed in the single right up till she and partner Orlando Bloom welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom into the world.

Any day now, boyfriend Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid can introduce their newcomer to the world. As the supermodel let the baby bump do the talking in a photoshoot she shared on social media with the caption, "33 weeks." It's a girl or a boy, the fans have bene busy. But we hope as much as the announcement, it's the name that grabs the headlines.