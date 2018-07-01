English musician Ed Sheeran is being sued for $100 million over alleged plagiarism charges in his song 'Thinking Out Loud.' Reportedly, the singer has copies parts of Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic 'Let's Get It On' for his hit number. The complaint was filed by Structured Asset Sales, a music company that owns part of the copyright of Gaye's song.

A BBC report claims that the legal documents allege Sheeran's new songs has copied "the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping". This is not the first time Sheeran is under the scanner for plagiarism charges. In 2016, the heirs of late songwriter Edward Townsend (who co-wrote 'Let's Get it On' with Gaye) sued Sheeran making similar charges. They alleged that the 'Shape of You' singer's 'Thinking Out Loud' was copied from 'Let's Get It On.' However, it is still unclear whether those charges have been settled legally.

Interestingly, Sheeran was under the radar last year after he settled a copyright suit with two other songwriters over his hit song 'Photograph.' Though the figures have not been released, the songwriters were seeking $20 million as a part of their legal suit.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has been denied permission for a private wedding chapel at his estate in Dennington, Suffolk. He is all set to enter the wedding bliss with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn. The singer announced his engagement in January.

The local Suffolk council denied permission based on the unsatisfactory plan design that the singer has submitted which the official felt would "create the impression of a second village church." A report quoting the officials stated, "The proposal would result in unsatisfactory landscape impacts and visual impacts, due primarily to its adoption of a 'Saxon' round tower approach, which would be in conflict with the prevailing landscape character, creating the impression of a second village church and its own intentions of being a non-denominational place of worship."

It is still unclear whether Sheeran would opt for a different location or change the design plans for his much-awaited wedding.