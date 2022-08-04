In the latest development in connection with the National Herald matter the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed the office of Young Indian Private Limited, situated on the fourth floor of the National Herald building near ITO office in New Delhi.

ED sources said that senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge was called by them as he was the principal official in YI, but their request fell on deaf ears.

The ED sources said that they had asked Kharge to provide an official of YI so that they could go on with the search proceedings.

But after hearing this Kharge left the National Herald office and didn't provide them with any official.

"We wanted to make the seizure memo in front of that official of YI. As we weren't provided anyone we had to seal it to keep the proofs intact," the source said.

The ED has said that if Kharge will provide them an official of YI who will assist them in the search, they will open the sealed office.

Earlier in the day the ED sealed the office of YI situated in the building of Herald House at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

The ED pasted an order on the building of the Herald House.

"This is hereby declared that this premises not be opened without prior permission from the Directorate of Enforcement," read the order.

The sources had said that they did this so that the evidence was not tampered with.

"We had called Herald officials to assist us but senior persons were not cooperating and were not coming forward to assist in the search. We were left with no other option but to seal the office," the official said.

On Tuesday, the ED had conducted a search operation at the Herald office. It was a day long search which begun in the morning and went on till late night.

Recently the ED questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for several days. The ED has not released any official statement in this regard.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that he was not scared of the Modi government. "We will not flee, neither are we scared of Narendra Modi. Let him do what he wants to," Gandhi said while talking to mediapersons outside his house in Delhi.

"They think they can silence our voice by pressurising us. But it is not going to happen. Whatever Modiji and Amit Shahji are doing is against democracy," he said.

Rahul Gandhi skipped the meeting of the Congress MPs in Parliament on Thursday. Congress had called a meeting after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Herald House here.

Simultaneously, Manickam Tagore has given notice on unemployment in the Lok Sabha while in the Rajya Sabha the Congress has moved multiple notices under rule 267.

Rajiv Shukla has moved a notice on the medical students who returned from Ukraine soon after the Russian invasion there. Shakti Singh Gohil gave a notice on the deaths in cows due to the lumpy disease.