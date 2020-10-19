National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam.

The questioning that will take place in Srinagar, in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore when Farooq Abdullah was the chairman of J&K Cricket Association. The NC leader was questioned by the agency in 2019 regarding his alleged involvement.

No raids conducted at the residence of Farooq Abdullah: Omar Abdullah reacts

Farooq Abdullah's son and also a former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there were no raids being conducted at the residence of Farooq Abdullah and the summoning of his father by the ED is just a political vendetta.

Omar tweeted, The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib's residence.

What is the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam case?