National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam.
The questioning that will take place in Srinagar, in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore when Farooq Abdullah was the chairman of J&K Cricket Association. The NC leader was questioned by the agency in 2019 regarding his alleged involvement.
No raids conducted at the residence of Farooq Abdullah: Omar Abdullah reacts
Farooq Abdullah's son and also a former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there were no raids being conducted at the residence of Farooq Abdullah and the summoning of his father by the ED is just a political vendetta.
Omar tweeted, The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib's residence.
What is the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam case?
- BCCI reportedly gave funds to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association from 2002 to 2011 as a grant for the promotion of cricket in J&K.
- Out of which Rs 43.69 crore was allegedly siphoned off.
-
In 2015, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court handed over the investigation to the CBI while indicting the state police for failing to carry out probe in which Farooq Abdullah was named.
- In 2018 filed a chargesheet against four, including Farooq Abdullah, who was the president of the state cricket board over alleged misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 43.69 cr.