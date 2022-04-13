Xiaomi's former India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to record his statement in an ongoing probe related to alleged violation of foreign exchange laws.

Jain will have to record his statement on Wednesday and is expected to reach the ED headquarters by this afternoon.

The probe agency wants to ensure whether the company's business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws or not.

As of now, the ED has not given any official statement in the matter.

Further details awaited.