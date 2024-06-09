Within days after the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the process to conduct maiden Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The process to conduct Assembly polls in J&K started after recent statements of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, in which he made it clear that residents of the Union Territory are ready to decide their future democratically.

The ECI has officially started the exercise of accepting applications for the use of common symbols for their candidatures.

"The commission has decided to accept applications seeking allotment of the common symbol under Para 10B of election symbols (Reservation & Allotment) order 1968 for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect," said Jaydeb Lahiri, Secretary of the Election Commission of India through a Press note.

People of J&K are ready to democratically shape their future: CEC

Two days ago, Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, expressed confidence in the readiness of Jammu and Kashmir residents to shape their future democratically.

Highlighting the significant turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory, Kumar noted the palpable eagerness among Jammu and Kashmir voters to determine their destiny through the electoral process.

"The enthusiasm witnessed during the elections reflects the populace's aspiration to actively engage in the democratic process and chart their course forward," stated Kumar.

Reflecting on the Election Commission of India's visit to the region on March 12 and 13, Kumar recalled that residents inquired about the timing of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The commission assured them that the assembly polls would be conducted at the appropriate juncture.

"Now, the opportune moment has arrived, and we are poised to leverage this momentum to reinforce democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir," Kumar affirmed.

The lasts Assembly elections were held in J&K in 2914

The last Assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014.

Following Mehbooba Mufti's resignation as Chief Minister after withdrawing support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 19, 2018, the region underwent a period of Governor's rule, subsequently transitioning to President's rule.

On August 5, 2019, the central government revoked Article 370 and Article 35A, leading to the reorganization of the former state into two union territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Since then, the governance of the region has been under the purview of Lieutenant Governors.

In 2020, a Delimitation Commission was established to redefine the boundaries of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. Following this exercise, the number of assembly seats in the union territory has increased from 83 to 90, excluding those designated for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

These forthcoming assembly elections will mark the first such elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, deeming it constitutionally sound. The court directed the Election Commission of India to conduct elections for the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act, by September 30, 2024. Additionally, the court emphasized the expeditious restoration of statehood.