Since the first day of shoot of Baahubali 1 to the last day of promotions for Baahubali 2 and even after the release of the film, Prabhas was weighing around 99 kilos. Well, he literally was the Baahubali and lived up to his role. But he wanted to sport a leaner look for Saaho and decided to do all the possible things to get back into shape to play an undercover cop.

Sujeeth had asked Prabhas to not become very lean but reduce his weight by around 10 to 15 kilos. For Prabhas, going to the gym and working out is like a stress buster. So losing weight is definitely not a difficult task for this macho man.

One of the close sources associated with Prabhas said, "There were times when I shoot used to be wrapped up at 12 am. Regardless how intense the action sequences were, he would still be ready to get trained. He never said he is too tired to work out."

So the actor used to take part in various sessions of swimming, cycling or playing volleyball or even hour-long cardio.

"Prabhas loves to play volleyball and all kinds of sports. Wherever we used to go, we would carry dumbbells, weights and resistance bands with us. If we didn't find a gym, we would train in the normal rooms only," said Laxman Reddy, Prabhas's personal trainer, during an interview he had given to a leading news portal.

On those days when the accessories were not available, they would manage to execute 100 free squats and walking lunges over hour-long training sessions and never get tired.

While promoting Saaho, Prabhas had said the team took a lot of care and made sure that he eats well. Talking about his diet, he said, "I was eating a lot of veggies and fat food, along with some chicken and some portions of rice, bread and egg whites. Nuts are also a part of my diet."

For his height, it is pretty much necessary that the actor maintains the perfect weight. Well, otherwise too, he's, of course, the macho man.