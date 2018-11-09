South Korean boy band The East Light recently hit headlines for opening up against their agency and producer for physical abuse. Further to the complaint, producer Moon Young II has been summoned by the police for further investigation.

According to sources, the former producer of the boy band is currently being interrogated regarding his role on the abuse and investigation is on as to whether the assault happened for real. The sources also stated that Moon Young II will be interrogated with minute details like time, place and the sequence of the assault meted out to the members of the boy band.

It has been noted that on October 22nd, Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun had visited the Seoul District Police Station to file an official complaint against their former producer Moon Young II on regards for causing "chronic and special violence charges". The duo also filed a complaint against Media Line Entertainment Agency's CEO Kim Chang Hwan for abetting violence and its president for violation of the Child Welfare Law charges.

The duo, Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun, have completed their police interrogation on October 26th. According to sources, the police revealed that "there are no known plans yet to question the other four members of The East Light for reference testimonies."

The violence meted out to The East Light members was first reported on October 18th and the following day their group's leader Lee Seok Cheol held a press conference to disclose further details of the physical abuse. The agency confirmed the producer's involvement in the assault while firmly denying allegations against the agency's CEO. Further to this, Lee Seok Cheol shared further pictures and evidence on the case. Media Line Entertainment has terminated contracts with all others members of The East Light boy band.