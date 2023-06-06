More than 1 million Indians reside in the EU: they choose to move to Europe to enjoy a higher level of life, visa-free travels around the Schengen Area, and an opportunity to obtain an EU passport in several years.

See how to obtain EU citizenship as quickly as possible.

Understanding EU citizenship

EU citizenship comes with being a national of an EU country, providing rights and privileges within the Union's framework. However, the criteria for becoming a national are determined by each member country, not by the EU itself.

The advantages of holding EU citizenship include:

visa-free travel to 170+ countries;

living, working, and studying in any member state;

access to European healthcare services and financial benefits;

a high level of life;

political stability;

worldwide protection of member states' consulates.

5 countries with the easiest EU citizenship for Indians

Naturalisation is the most common path to EU citizenship. It usually takes several years of living in the country; however, the process can be simplified through investments in the country's economy.

Malta citizenship by naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment is available to applicants who get residency, maintain it for one or three years, and pass a strict Eligibility Test.

The applicant must rent or buy housing in Malta:

€16,000+ a year for renting a property for 5 years. €700,000+ the property price if purchasing.

Other obligatory requirements include a charitable donation of €10,000 and a contribution to the National Development and Social Fund: €600,000 if you apply for citizenship after three years of residency or €750,000 if you apply in a year.

Cyprus offers investors to gain permanent residence within six months and apply for a passport five years later.

Purchasing real estate for €300,000+ is the most popular way to get Cyprus PR by investment. The applicant can also buy shares of Cypriot companies or investment fund units.

Greece requires an investment of at least €250,000 to get a Golden Visa and a residence permit. The most popular option is purchasing real estate. The Golden Visa holder can apply for citizenship after seven years of living in Greece.

Italy has an Investor Visa Program that requires to invest at least:

€250,000 in an Italian startup;

€500,000 in shares of an Italian company;

€1,000,000 in a philanthropic initiative;

€2,000,000 in government bonds.

One must reside in Italy for at least 10 years to apply for citizenship.

The Portugal D7 Visa is designed for those with sufficient funds to live in the country without working. Applicants demonstrate a passive income of €9,120+ a year and rent or buy housing in Portugal.

Successful applicants get residence permits for two years, subject to renewal for another three years. Five years of legal residency allow the resident to apply for citizenship.

Expert assistance in obtaining EU citizenship

Getting EU citizenship is a gateway to numerous privileges for Indians. The dream of holding an EU passport becomes attainable with careful evaluation of personal priorities and available pathways.

Immigrant Invest helps to obtain citizenship and residence in Malta, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Portugal. The company's investment migration experts and international lawyers assist in selecting the best-suited country and accompany the client from the first consultation to renewing the residence permit or passport in several years.