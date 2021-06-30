A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder has found that more than half of the buildings in the United States are prone to natural calamities like earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and wildfires. Researchers who took part in this study made this alarming conclusion after analyzing the geographical location of buildings in the country, and the impact they could face during times of natural disasters.

Buildings located in areas prone to natural disasters

The research report noted that most modern buildings in the United States are built in areas that are prone to natural disasters. According to data from 1946, there were 1,73,000 structures in hotspots where natural disasters are likely to hit. However, new data suggests that there are more than 1.5 million structures in these hotspot regions, and these buildings include hospitals and schools.

"We know that climate change is increasing the risk of damage from some natural hazards. But are losses also increasing because of the way that we are developing our cities, our towns?" said Virginia Iglesias, a climate scientist from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Population rise in the US also contributing to the structural boom

Apart from climate change, another factor that is making buildings in the US vulnerable to natural disasters is nothing but the population boom. The rise in population has resulted in the expansion of cities and urban areas, and thus new structures started developing in regions that are prone to natural disasters.

The research team found that cities on the West Coast of the United States are more prone to wildfires and hurricanes. Even though buildings are being now built with possible earthquakes in mind, a lot of older buildings have still not been ratified.

Iglesias also noted that natural disasters could result in societal inequality, which is ultimately not good for the nation.

"Vulnerability matters. There's evidence that natural disasters exacerbate socioeconomic inequality. If we want to make decisions that effectively increase the ability of communities to cope with natural hazards, we need to know where vulnerable populations live, and the specific hazards they're exposed to," added Iglesias.