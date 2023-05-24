Tragedies are always painful, and humans, for ages, have been witnessing dreaded events in various forms.

From human-made tragedies to natural disasters, the world has several times remained shell-shocked after witnessing such events.

In 2023 too, several such events happened in the world. International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of five tragedies that shook the world.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake series

Touted to be one of the deadly tragedies that shocked the world in 2023, the Turkey-Syria earthquake series hit the south and central part of Turkey and the north and western parts of Syria in early February.

The earthquake took place on February 06, 2023, at a magnitude of 7.8, and it was the largest quake in Turkey since 1939.

The earthquake was so deadly, and it claimed the lives of about 50,783 people in Turkey and 8,476 in Syria.

According to reports, damages were estimated at about US$104 billion in Turkey and US$14.8 billion in Syria. More than 1.5 million people also lost their homes due to the earthquake.

Chile Wildfires

Towards the end of January 2023, Chile had to witness a series of wildfires which turned into a large outbreak by the month of February.

The wildfires resulted in the death of 24 people, while 1,180 families lost their homes.

Cyclone Gabrielle New Zealand.

Earlier in February, a tropical low-pressure system was formed in the Pacific Ocean and soon it moved westwards. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology named it tropical Cyclone Gabrielle on February 08, 2023.

Cyclone Gabrielle was a severe one that devastated the North Island of New Zealand and several parts of Vanuatu and Australia.

The cyclone resulted in damages estimated at $13.5 billion. This natural disaster also claimed the lives of 11 people.

Cyclone Freddy in Madagascar

Tropical Cyclone Freddy developed off the coast of Indonesia in early February. It traversed the South Indian Ocean for more than 5 weeks in February and March 2023.

This Cyclone crossed Madagascar bringing heavy rain and strong winds which resulted in flood. The cyclone affected the lives of over 1.5 million people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Brazil Flood, 2023

The Brazilian Carnival holiday of 2023 witnessed a record-breaking rainfall that reached up to 682 mm in 24 hours. The flood took place in the month of February 2023 across the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

The floods resulted in the death of 64 people.